W.Va. House passes bill to split DHHR into two different agencies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Dept. of Health and Human Services (DHHR) could soon be broken into two different agencies. The House of Delegates passed legislation on Wednesday that would do just that, sending the legislation to the Senate with only 10 days left in the session.

The measure would effectively split the agency into two different entities, one handling health and another handling human services.

During the floor debate on Wednesday, lawmakers said the Pandemic, the child welfare crisis, and the war on drugs have really highlighted the need to reorganize the agency in recent years. The DHHR currently oversees Child Support, Public Health, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Bureau for Medical Services, the Bureau for Children, and the Office of the Inspector General.

“Right now, it’s awful big for one secretary,” said Del. Christopher Toney, (R) Raleigh County. “If you split it between two with two secretaries, it makes it more manageable.”

Some lawmakers said the Pandemic especially has exposed cracks within the system, but some are divided over how to fix it.

Del. Diana Graves, (R) Kanawha County, worries that splitting the agency into two parts will only create more problems, highlighting the struggles the agency has faced in the war on drugs.

“We led the nation last year in babies born addicted. Maybe you could say it was a COVID year, it’s not like that all the time. We were the worst before the Pandemic.”

Still, other lawmakers, such as Del. Joe Ellington, (R) Mercer County, believe decentralizing the agency is a start.

“We don’t want to create more of a bureaucracy, but I think this is something we have to do, to break it apart.”

The measure passed the House by a vote of 83-11 and heads next to the Senate for consideration.

