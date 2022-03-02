Advertisement

W.Va. House passes bill to split DHHR into two different agencies


The Dept. of Health and Human Services (DHHR) could soon be broken into two different agencies.
The Dept. of Health and Human Services (DHHR) could soon be broken into two different agencies.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Dept. of Health and Human Services (DHHR) could soon be broken into two different agencies. The House of Delegates passed legislation on Wednesday that would do just that, sending the legislation to the Senate with only 10 days left in the session.

The measure would effectively split the agency into two different entities, one handling health and another handling human services.

During the floor debate on Wednesday, lawmakers said the Pandemic, the child welfare crisis, and the war on drugs have really highlighted the need to reorganize the agency in recent years. The DHHR currently oversees Child Support, Public Health, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Bureau for Medical Services, the Bureau for Children, and the Office of the Inspector General.

“Right now, it’s awful big for one secretary,” said Del. Christopher Toney, (R) Raleigh County. “If you split it between two with two secretaries, it makes it more manageable.”

Some lawmakers said the Pandemic especially has exposed cracks within the system, but some are divided over how to fix it.

Del. Diana Graves, (R) Kanawha County, worries that splitting the agency into two parts will only create more problems, highlighting the struggles the agency has faced in the war on drugs.

“We led the nation last year in babies born addicted. Maybe you could say it was a COVID year, it’s not like that all the time. We were the worst before the Pandemic.”

Still, other lawmakers, such as Del. Joe Ellington, (R) Mercer County, believe decentralizing the agency is a start.

“We don’t want to create more of a bureaucracy, but I think this is something we have to do, to break it apart.”

The measure passed the House by a vote of 83-11 and heads next to the Senate for consideration.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Attorney Will Thompson and Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow, Louisville Field...
Thirteen people indicted in conspiracy to traffic firearms from Beckley to Philadelphia
Quantez Lamer Burks
Beckley man dies while in custody at Southern Regional Jail
Mayor's wife, daughter, and employee committed fraud
Mayor’s family, War official indicted on fraud charges
Mining accident claims life of a McDowell County man

Latest News

“When good people stand by quietly, bad men get power and they do bad things” said student...
Concord University holds vigil in support of Ukraine
United States Attorney Will Thompson and Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow, Louisville Field...
Thirteen people indicted in conspiracy to traffic firearms from Beckley to Philadelphia
River View Girls Basketball
River View girls win regional championship, headed to state tournament in Charleston
Shady Spring Boys Basketball
Shady Spring wins sectional title, cruises to victory over Westside
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers