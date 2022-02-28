Advertisement

New Beaver deli aims to offer something different

By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - No preservative, gluten free, and Feingold approved meats.

“It’s not fast food it’s an experience”, says Benjamin Noel, Co-Owner Merchant Deli Market.

This new deli on Grandby Circle in Beaver has a hometown appeal.

“We saw that there was no deli around and we felt that we could bring something here that would be a solution to people’s lives and make things better. In turn make our lives better. We want to be a family type thing and we want you to feel like family when you come in”, says Noel.

And the owners have a special connection to the spot.

Noel and Merchant opened the deli in the same location that Benjamin’s mother and Benjamin both attended school. The deli wants to get to know its customers with every order.

Noel says, “You come here, and first rule of the Deli is you don’t have to buy anything to hangout. Number two is the first slice is on us. We want it to be an experience.”

Merchant is a third generation coal miner who helps with the deli in his free time. He say’s the food is unlike any around.

”It’s healthier option than what you would normally and typically see in this area”, Merchant says.

The deli gets its meats shipped all the way from New Jersey and every slice is cut per sandwich. They also serve soups of the day. Today’s special, Tomato Bisque and French Onion Soup.

The deli is open Tuesday- Saturday until 5 PM. Located at 159 Granby Circle.

