High school performance correlates with current events

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A high school production with some extra relevance.

Raleigh County, where students are putting on a show -- containing some strong correlations to current events.

On Sunday, theater students at Woodrow Wilson High gave their take on the 1964 play ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’

In addition to the performance being the first put on at the school since the start of the pandemic -- this portrayal of the hit musical also has some added meaning given the crisis in Eastern Europe.

Pam Shrader, Music Director, Fiddler on the Roof- “I just think it’s a very educational opportunity for the kids to see what is going on in the world in Ukraine as compared to things that are within this play and what the play is about and we have a very young group since we have lost a couple years of performing and they are very excited to be able to sing and act again on stage.”

The play, about tradition and progression , concentrates in part on the persecution of the Jewish community in Russia in the early 1900′s.

these kids shined through showing not only their acting abilities but their musical talent.

Eliana Lustgarten, The Fiddler, Fiddler on the Roof- “It’s a new experience because I’ve never been part of a theatre production where I’ve played the violin. I’ve done performances and I’ve played with the orchestra, but this is a first-time experience and a first-time experience with theatre.”

And those in attendance got a special deal. For every ticket bought to Fiddler on the Roof, a ticket will be given from Theatre West Virginia.

Jerri Stack, Teacher, Woodrow Wilson High School- “They are donating a thousand tickets to their show at our show, so when people come to our show and buy a ticket for ours, each of them get a ticket for a show this summer at Theatre West Virginia.”

You can catch Fiddler on the Roof three more times at Woodrow High School.

March 4th & 5th at 7 Pm and again on March 6th at 2 PM

