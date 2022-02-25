Mercer County man honored as West Virginia ‘History Hero’

CHARLETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mercer County man was honored at the state Capitol on Thursday as one of West Virginia’s 2022 ‘History Heroes.’

Sidney Hendricks of Princeton was recognized as part of the legislature’s annual celebration of ‘History Day.’

The Mercer County Historical Society member is known for his portrayal of Abraham Lincoln at dozens of events across the region each year. But there’s more to the man than a costume. Hendricks has a love of history that runs deep.

“Abraham Lincoln is one of my favorite presidents and has been for a long time. I love learning about his life and the decisions he made as President. It was a challenging time for him to be President in that part of America history.”

Whether performing as a re-enactor at the Heritage Festival or in local schools, he loves sharing some of the state’s proudest moments with students.

“The most fun part of my living history portrayal is the children. But you have to be alert because they can ask some interesting questions,” he said with a chuckle.

In a country seemingly divided these days, he said there are still important lessons to be learned from the past.

“We need to understand history, the good history, the bad history, and the things we can learn moving forward in the future.”

Hendricks also volunteers at all of the Historical Society’s fundraising activities and currently serves as a trustee.

