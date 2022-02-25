Advertisement

House approves 20 percent pay increase for CPS workers


Lawmakers in Charleston turned their attention to the state’s child welfare crisis this week...
Lawmakers in Charleston turned their attention to the state’s child welfare crisis this week with legislation addressing a critical shortage of CPS workers.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lawmakers in Charleston turned their attention to the state’s child welfare crisis this week with legislation to address a critical shortage of CPS workers.

The House of Delegates approved a twenty percent pay increase for those employees, a move some lawmakers hope will keep recruit and retain workers, while preventing more children from falling through the cracks of the system.

“I was a juvenile judge for 30 years, helping kids at risk was a gift for me, to be a part of that. I was in the courtroom, but these CPS workers are on the front lines and rescuing these children from homes,” said Sen. Mike Woelfel, (D) Cabell County.

The bill that passed in the House would provide a 15 percent increase, on top of a five percent increase already in the works for state workers.

“It’s long overdue,” said Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier County. “They make significantly less than their counterparts in neighboring states.”

Delegate Marty Gearheart voted against the legislation, hoping for broader reform to fix a broken system.

“The House Finance Committee approved a very large increase for CPS workers. I’m not sure what the survival rate is, but it was a twenty percent increase.”

Next week, it will be up to the Senate and Gov. Jim Justice to decide whether to make that raise a reality.

“People burn out so quickly as a CPS worker. I’m really glad that legislation is coming over from the House,” added Sen. Woelfel.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Poore
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department recovers body of missing Bluefield man
Law firm representing alleged sexual assault victim speaks out
Law firm representing alleged sexual assault victim in McDowell County school speaks out
The suit claims the child was dragged into the boy’s bathroom by another student.
Lawsuit alleges sexual assaults in McDowell County School
Roses department store to open in Hinton
Roses department store to open in Hinton
Darla Jarvis
Virginia woman arrested in Fayette County following traffic stop

Latest News

PikeView Girls Basketball
PikeView girls beat Shady for sectional title
GTT - Johnny Cash Now
‘Johnny Cash Now’ tribute artist to perform at the Granada
Hometown Hero: Rocky & Steve
Hometown Hero: Rocky Phillips & Steve Brooks
Black History Month: From Segregation to Integration in Mercer County
Black History Month: From Segregation to Integration in Mercer County
President Joe Biden
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on his nomination of Judge Jackson