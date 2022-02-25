House approves 20 percent pay increase for CPS workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lawmakers in Charleston turned their attention to the state’s child welfare crisis this week with legislation to address a critical shortage of CPS workers.

The House of Delegates approved a twenty percent pay increase for those employees, a move some lawmakers hope will keep recruit and retain workers, while preventing more children from falling through the cracks of the system.

“I was a juvenile judge for 30 years, helping kids at risk was a gift for me, to be a part of that. I was in the courtroom, but these CPS workers are on the front lines and rescuing these children from homes,” said Sen. Mike Woelfel, (D) Cabell County.

The bill that passed in the House would provide a 15 percent increase, on top of a five percent increase already in the works for state workers.

“It’s long overdue,” said Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier County. “They make significantly less than their counterparts in neighboring states.”

Delegate Marty Gearheart voted against the legislation, hoping for broader reform to fix a broken system.

“The House Finance Committee approved a very large increase for CPS workers. I’m not sure what the survival rate is, but it was a twenty percent increase.”

Next week, it will be up to the Senate and Gov. Jim Justice to decide whether to make that raise a reality.

“People burn out so quickly as a CPS worker. I’m really glad that legislation is coming over from the House,” added Sen. Woelfel.

