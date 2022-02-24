Advertisement

Hudson sentenced to life for motel murder, kidnapping

Davide Hudson was convicted in February in the murder of Amber Meadows.
By Jared Kline
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Davide Hudson was handed four consecutive life sentences on Wednesday less than a month after he was found guilty of murder and kidnapping, according to Raleigh County’s top prosecutor.

Two of those life sentences do not provide the opportunity for parole, Ben Hatfield said. In addition, Hudson was sentenced to one to five years for felony conspiracy

A jury convicted Hudson in early February in the slaying of Amber Meadows at the Travelodge in Beckley in 2018. He was also found guilty of holding Meadows and two other women captive before the shooting.

The state relied on the testimony of five witnesses who said Hudson not only kidnapped the three women, but also fatally shot Meadows.

Hudson’s attorney, Robert Dunlap, argued there were inconsistencies in the testimonies offered by the prosecution’s witnesses.

