W.Va. fight over school mask mandates heads toward legislative showdown


By Annie Moore
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The fight to take the power from county school systems to mandate masks in the classroom in W.Va. could soon be over.

The House of Delegates has just passed legislation this week that would give that power to parents, but it remains to be seen whether the measure has the votes in the Senate.

According to Sen. Rollan Roberts, who plans to vote for the legislation, the Senate could take up the bill as early as Saturday or early next week.

“They (the students) haven’t been able to see their teacher’s face. They’re always pulling the masks off and messing with them,” he said regarding the frustration among students.

Concerns over younger children weighed heavily on the minds of parents and grandparents who went to the Capitol to protest the mandates on Wednesday. Tammy Mitchell has two grandchildren with speech impediments in Wyoming County.

“It’s hard for them to hear and it’s hard for them to learn. The kids who have been wearing them since Kindergarten have never seen their teachers.”

Still, there were some reservations among lawmakers concerned over taking tools away from county school boards should the state experience another severe wave of the virus.

“We have lots of people in McDowell and Mercer counties that do not believe in mandates. But if we’re keeping kids safe, that’s the other side of the coin,” said Del. Ed Evans, (D) McDowell County.

Should the Senate approve the House-passed legislation this month, the matter could ultimately be left to Governor Jim Justice to decide.

“I wear a mask more than I don’t, but the truth is, the time has come to let parents make these decisions themselves,” added Sen. Bugs Stover, (R) Wyoming County.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

