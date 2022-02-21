Wyoming County Board of Education denies parents’ request related to mask mandate

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wyoming County Board of Education held a meeting to discuss the mask mandate in schools.

Last Thursday, many parents voiced their opinions about the mandate, and many were outraged at the lack of consistency among the board members, teachers related to the mandate.

I’m not asking you guys to take the masks away. I’m asking you to give the parents and children the choice.

Also, a Westside High School student stepped up to the podium as well to speak. She said “I can’t focus in school and my grades have completely dropped.”

Now y’all already made your minds up the last time I was here and I’ve made my mind up today. My kid is not wearing a mask.

The Board voted 3-2 to keep the mandate in place. However, it was also decided to re-evaluate the mask policy on Thurs. February 28th at 10 am.

Allen Stiltner, Mike Prichard, and Mike Davis voted to keep the mandate. Board members Ritchie Walker and Doug Lester voted to let the parents have a choice.

