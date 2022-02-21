Advertisement

Wyoming County Board of Education denies parents’ request related to mask mandate

No More Masks denied
No More Masks denied(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wyoming County Board of Education held a meeting to discuss the mask mandate in schools.

Last Thursday, many parents voiced their opinions about the mandate, and many were outraged at the lack of consistency among the board members, teachers related to the mandate.

Also, a Westside High School student stepped up to the podium as well to speak. She said “I can’t focus in school and my grades have completely dropped.”

The Board voted 3-2 to keep the mandate in place. However, it was also decided to re-evaluate the mask policy on Thurs. February 28th at 10 am.

Allen Stiltner, Mike Prichard, and Mike Davis voted to keep the mandate. Board members Ritchie Walker and Doug Lester voted to let the parents have a choice.

