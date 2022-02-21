Theatre West Virginia holding auditions for upcoming shows

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’ve ever aspired to work on the stage, Theatre West Virginia is looking for you.

They’re gearing up for their upcoming season and set to hold auditions for a number of productions. This year one of West Virginia’s most successful authors is bringing his most noted work to live theater, right here in the Two Virginias.

Rocket Boys is the best selling work of McDowell County native Homer Hickem. This book was turned into a hit movie.

I think I’ve had my Hollywood miracle. It’s almost impossible to get a movie made from a book. It’s so very very very rare.”

Another transformation for the Rocket Boys is coming this summer, it will land on the stage as a musical for the outdoor drama theater in Grandview.

Right now, Theatre West Virginia is holding auditions, and there are a number of different roles for all different ages. Start the process by signing up online at TheatreWestVirginia.org

You’re going to be asked to sing a song; something slow and something a little up tempo. We are going to ask you to have a monologue prepared. So about 60 seconds. It can be any monologue of your choice. You’ll be able to present that for the actor’s 18 and above we may ask you to do a cold read.

Hickem is excited to see the next chapter in his book’s story and says he’s excited for every production because COVID dropped the curtain on theater last year.

We are so glad Theatre West Virginia is coming back and we look forward to its presentation this July.

Theatre West Virginia summer shows will kick off in May with Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club. If you want to know more about the shows or tickets to see the shows, head over to Theatre West Virginia’s Website, go to www.theatrewestvirginia.org

SUMMER SHOWS

Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club May 19th - 29th at the Tamarack

Hatfields and McCoys June 16th - July 2nd at Grandview

Rocket Boys the e Musical July 8th - 23rd at Grandview

Wizard of Oz July 29th - August 6th

