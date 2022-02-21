Advertisement

Theatre West Virginia holding auditions for upcoming shows

By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’ve ever aspired to work on the stage, Theatre West Virginia is looking for you.

They’re gearing up for their upcoming season and set to hold auditions for a number of productions. This year one of West Virginia’s most successful authors is bringing his most noted work to live theater, right here in the Two Virginias.

Rocket Boys is the best selling work of McDowell County native Homer Hickem. This book was turned into a hit movie.

Another transformation for the Rocket Boys is coming this summer, it will land on the stage as a musical for the outdoor drama theater in Grandview.

Right now, Theatre West Virginia is holding auditions, and there are a number of different roles for all different ages. Start the process by signing up online at TheatreWestVirginia.org

Hickem is excited to see the next chapter in his book’s story and says he’s excited for every production because COVID dropped the curtain on theater last year.

Theatre West Virginia summer shows will kick off in May with Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club. If you want to know more about the shows or tickets to see the shows, head over to Theatre West Virginia’s Website, go to www.theatrewestvirginia.org

SUMMER SHOWS

  • Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club May 19th - 29th at the Tamarack
  • Hatfields and McCoys June 16th - July 2nd at Grandview
  • Rocket Boys the e Musical July 8th - 23rd at Grandview
  • Wizard of Oz July 29th - August 6th

