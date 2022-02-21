‘The Rusted Musket:’ a new dining option in Mullens
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new local business is open and ready to change the game in Mullens, W.Va. The Rusted Musket uses homemade items, and they want to bring something new to the area for locals and tourists.
Even their ‘to go’ soup bowls are 100% biodegradable. The restaurant’s owner says they have plant-based food options and also dishes available for meat lovers, too.
Rice says the restaurants offers a 10% discount for first responders and members of the military. Inside, guests will also find local artists’ work for sale. If you want more information on the new restaurant, go to the Rusted Musket’s Facebook page to check out their menu and hours of operation.
