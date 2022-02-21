Advertisement

‘The Rusted Musket:’ a new dining option in Mullens

A new local business is open and ready to change the game in Mullens, West Virginia. The Rusted...
A new local business is open and ready to change the game in Mullens, West Virginia. The Rusted Musket is a homemade, local meats, dining spot wanting to bring something new to the community and tourists. Their menu thrives on the freshness of their product and the care that goes into every meal.(Rusted Musket)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new local business is open and ready to change the game in Mullens, W.Va. The Rusted Musket uses homemade items, and they want to bring something new to the area for locals and tourists.

Even their ‘to go’ soup bowls are 100% biodegradable. The restaurant’s owner says they have plant-based food options and also dishes available for meat lovers, too.

Rice says the restaurants offers a 10% discount for first responders and members of the military. Inside, guests will also find local artists’ work for sale. If you want more information on the new restaurant, go to the Rusted Musket’s Facebook page to check out their menu and hours of operation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Virginia man found dead
Missing Buchanan County man found dead
Caleb Fuller
Bluefield’s Caleb Fuller hits two half-court shots to beat Greenbrier East
The Cantrell family speaks out after the recent arrest of Michael Wiseman in the 12-year cold...
‘We’re just ready for justice:’ Family speaks on cold case arrest
Talan Hall
Tazewell’s Talan Hall wins VHSL state wrestling title; five other local athletes reach podium
Princeton man charged with soliciting a minor via computer
Princeton man accused of soliciting minor

Latest News

Police respond to Bluewell-area gunshot wound report
Shots fired in Bluewell draw police response
Caleb Fuller
WATCH: Bluefield’s Caleb Fuller reflects on two half-court shots to beat Greenbrier East Saturday
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Trump’s social media platform launches on Apple App Store
Concord University celebrating 150 years of higher education
In Focus: Concord University celebrates its 150th birthday
Putin signs decree recognizing two separatist-controlled regions in Ukraine as fears of an...
US to impose new sanctions amid Ukraine crisis