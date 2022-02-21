‘The Rusted Musket:’ a new dining option in Mullens

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new local business is open and ready to change the game in Mullens, W.Va. The Rusted Musket uses homemade items, and they want to bring something new to the area for locals and tourists.

If you come here, you get something different. The atmosphere is different our food is different and it’s just something that is totally new.

Even their ‘to go’ soup bowls are 100% biodegradable. The restaurant’s owner says they have plant-based food options and also dishes available for meat lovers, too.

I’m from this area and I wanted to give back to the community that raised me. It was really important, and I thought, why not turn Mullens into the next Fayetteville.

We are just giving them a different option, differnt flavor profiles they’ve never had down here. Everyone has served kind of the same standard food here. I mean we are asking them to take a leap of faith in trying the food because some of the stuff they may not of had before.

Rice says the restaurants offers a 10% discount for first responders and members of the military. Inside, guests will also find local artists’ work for sale. If you want more information on the new restaurant, go to the Rusted Musket’s Facebook page to check out their menu and hours of operation.

