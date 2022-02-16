Advertisement

W.Va. House passes 15-week abortion ban


By Annie Moore
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks passed by a landslide in the W.Va. House of Delegates on Tuesday. The legislation moves the ban from 20 to 15 weeks, with some exceptions when the health of the mother is at risk.

The measure passed 81-18.

“It’s modeled after legislation that passed in Mississippi and is now before the Supreme Court. Protecting life is a priority for me and it’s a priority for the legislature I think,” said Del. Austin Hayes, (R) Fayette County.

An amendment by Del. Lisa Zukoff to the legislation was shot down that would have provided exemptions in cases of rape or incest.

“The sexual assault rape center in Marshall County had 18 reported rapes last year and we know that only one in four rapes are reported. This is a really difficult subject for people to talk about,” said told delegates on the House floor.

Despite a fierce show of support by some, the amendment failed by a vote of 21 to 78.

“Life begins at conception and the sooner we can stop unnecessary abortions, the sooner we can save lives,” said Del. Hayes.

The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.

