Local floral shop prepares for their busiest day of the year
Valentine’s Day for flower shops
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oceana, W.Va. (WVVA) - Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for flower shops. A local business in Wyoming County, W.Va. has been creating arrangements tailored to each individual. Workers have cleaned more than 2,700 stems and designed more than 1,400 arrangements so far.
Westside Floral in Oceana, delivers locally and all the way to Gilbert in Mingo County and to Raleigh County too. They already have bundles of flowers to deliver to the local schools on Monday, February 14th.
If you’d like more information on some of the floral arrangements available, you can call Westside Floral at (304) 682-0444. You can also email them at
westsidefloral@gmail.com.
