Local floral shop prepares for their busiest day of the year

Oceana, W.Va. (WVVA) - Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for flower shops. A local business in Wyoming County, W.Va. has been creating arrangements tailored to each individual. Workers have cleaned more than 2,700 stems and designed more than 1,400 arrangements so far.

Westside Floral in Oceana, delivers locally and all the way to Gilbert in Mingo County and to Raleigh County too. They already have bundles of flowers to deliver to the local schools on Monday, February 14th.

Valentine’s is the most important time because that’s the time that people allow us to design something that shows emotion of love and a proper display of how much they are appreciated in their relationship all year long.

If you’d like more information on some of the floral arrangements available, you can call Westside Floral at (304) 682-0444. You can also email them at

westsidefloral@gmail.com.

