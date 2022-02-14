Advertisement

James Monroe High School student raises money for cause close to his heart


Love comes in all shapes and sizes this Valentine’s Day.
By Annie Moore
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Love comes in all shapes and sizes this Valentine’s Day. Perhaps nowhere is that more apparent than in Linside, W.Va., where a James Monroe High School student has demonstrated a big heart for his little cousin, Lincoln.

Thomas has been hard at work in recent weeks raising money for ‘Autism Speaks,’ an organization that helps children like his cousin.

According to Thomas, Lincoln doesn’t have to say ‘I love you.’ He shows it.

“He can’t express his words, but his emotions always come out. With his brothers, he’s very sweet with them and they’re good with him too.”

In fact, Thomas said Autism Speaks is directly responsible for helping to create the I-Pad program that helps his cousin communicate. To help support he organization, he initially set out to raise a thousand dollars through raffle sales.

“Our whole message with this fundraiser is you don’t have to use words to spread love. And he is the best representation that we could pick.”

While the lucky numbers got a home-cooked meal and chocolate covered strawberries made by Thomas and his mom, his Principal said it is Thomas who is the real winner.

“He’s a leader in our school. He’s a great student. And you can see from the interview what a heart he has,” said Angie Mann.

After raising more than $3,300 for the organization, three times his initial goal, his school decided to do something special for him -- giving him the ‘Act of Kindness’ award and a brand new computer.

“He didn’t know this was coming. It’s called paying it forward,” said Mann.

To learn more about Autism Speaks, visit Home | Autism Speaks

