Elvis tribute raises money for Theater West Virginia

Black Knight Country Club
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert, Martin Staunton and Megan Brandl
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Black Knight Country Club in Beckley is featuring an Elvis tribute artist for their Valentine’s Day celebration to help with fundraising for Theater West Virginia.

Chris MacDonald traveled to Raleigh County all the way from Florida to share his brand of entertainment and help raise money for Theater West Virginia.

“It’s about bringing people together through music, that’s what it’s about. All these songs that bring you back to memories that you have in your life. If it touches your heart and you walk away smiling and you remember something good. Then you can’t be wrong.”, MacDonald said.

Tonight’s show featuring this Elvis tribute is part of the Theater West Virginia Dinner and a Show series. Dinner tonight will begin at 7p.m. followed by the show starting at 8p.m.

If you miss tonight’s performance, Chris will be back in West Virginia, July 30th, to perform at the Grandview outdoor theater.

