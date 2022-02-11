Fayette Street residents and businesses work to preserve the street’s rich history after re-naming controversy

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A fiery debate over whether to rename Beckley’s Fayette Street after Martin Luther King Jr. is over. City leaders recently moved to table a proposal by the Human Rights Commission to give the street an honorary title.

Kristi Dumas on the Human Rights Commission was a supporter of the move.

“I think it’s important that we remember history and celebrate it, but also build upon it to be inclusive and be sure we’re celebrating all of American history and the state’s history.”

While the addresses would not have changed, there were concerns among those who grew up on the street that its rich history would be lost on the next generation.

“If you change the name of it, the black business district that existed on South Fayette Street disappears. And it takes a totally different connotation as Martin Luther King.”

Cody Manns has worked hard to build several different businesses in Cody’s Corner on the street. But he said work on building Fayette Street started long before he was born.

According to Lee Leftwich, owner of Alee Upholstery, Fayette Street was a hub for people of color, not just in Beckley, but across the country, playing a critical role in the civil rights movement.

“In the late 40s, 50s, there were places being black were not conducive to be at. We had everything here. We had a filling station, a car wash, a beauty shop...everything.”

In fact, in an area known as ‘Up on the hill,’ where the Crystal Palace was once located, Fayette Street was where James Brown, Ike and Tina Turner, and Percy Sledge came to perform.

Bill Withers also attended Beckley Stratton Middle School on Fayette Street when it was a high school.

“If they forget that, it’s like forgetting everything the past generation has worked for,” said Manns.

Manns also said he would like to see the City create a Historic Fayette Street District on the street with new signage.

