CAPITOL BEAT: W.Va. lawmakers revisit income tax repeal

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lawmakers are once again taking up a bill that stands to affect every working West Virginian. For years, Republican Governor Jim Justice and many lawmakers have been working to repeal the state income tax, but to no end. This year, they plan to take a new approach in hopes of garnering more support.

A new bill in the House Finance Committee would instead take a scaled down approach, offering a ten percent cut to the tax in each of West Virginia’s five tax brackets.

“More money in West Virginians pockets is a good thing,” explained Del. Marty Gearheart, a sponsor of the bill. “It will help with the inflation problem and put us on a path to eliminating the state income tax.”

The legislation would take effect on January 1, 2023, but Del. Mick Bates, (R) Raleigh County, has an amendment that would make that money available even sooner.

“We wouldn’t wait until 2023 and make it take effect in 2022. So I’m going to change that so we get relief now. They can have the benefit of additional money in their pockets today.”

While the legislation’s supporters say it promotes work and keeps people from leaving the state, others say it disproportionately affects lower income populations and takes away money from much needed state projects.

“I don’t believe that the income tax pulls people away from West Virginia,” said Del. Ed Evans, (D) McDowell County, “Income taxes are paid by everyone in America. We pay federal income tax and most people pay state income tax to make sure that government continues.”

The measure has yet to come out of committee and be voted on by the full House of Delegates.

