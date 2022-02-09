‘Changing the way you eat is not really that radical:’ local instructor teaching better eating habits

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new way of living is becoming more prominent in West Virginia.

According to the CDC, nearly 40% of West Virginians are obese. With those statistics, Bucha Brewhouse and Bistro and Food for Life have teamed up to show you a healthier way of living.

Some people think this plant base stuff is very radical and my argument would be having open heart surgery that’s radical. Changing the way you eat is not really that radical

This healthy living class featured three recipes: Mexican kale and blue corn salad, Orzo with tomatoes, basil, peas, and pine nuts, and lastly breakfast tofu scramble.

It’s not just fruits and vegetables, it’s legumes and grains as well and Food for Life wants everyone to know how easy it has become to choose a healthier lifestyle.

It’s been awesome to partner with Brenda bringing awareness about healthy eating and plant-based eating. It’s one of the missions we have here. We make small substitutes to a lot of the food we offer. So it is vegan and it’s just a little bit healthier than what you would get at other restaurants.

If you want recipes or would like to join a class, please visit brendaworkmanspeaks.com.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.