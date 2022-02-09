Advertisement

‘Changing the way you eat is not really that radical:’ local instructor teaching better eating habits

Wellness Weekend for Women flyer
Wellness Weekend for Women flyer(Brenda Workman)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new way of living is becoming more prominent in West Virginia.

According to the CDC, nearly 40% of West Virginians are obese. With those statistics, Bucha Brewhouse and Bistro and Food for Life have teamed up to show you a healthier way of living.

This healthy living class featured three recipes: Mexican kale and blue corn salad, Orzo with tomatoes, basil, peas, and pine nuts, and lastly breakfast tofu scramble.

It’s not just fruits and vegetables, it’s legumes and grains as well and Food for Life wants everyone to know how easy it has become to choose a healthier lifestyle.

If you want recipes or would like to join a class, please visit brendaworkmanspeaks.com.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Richlands Police Department investigates human remains
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Virginia State Police responds to fatal ATV crash
Aileen Shull
West Virginia State Police search for missing woman
Residents of Greenbrier County are finally getting answers regarding the future of the Anthony...
Plans underway to rebuild Anthony Correctional Center in Greenbrier County
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead

Latest News

Each year, 50 West Virginians are selected to take part in a program designed to find new ways...
A Bluefield State College Administrator has been selected to participate in ‘Leadership West Virginia’
On Thursday, Sen. Mark Warner addressed the rising cost of goods in the commonwealth. Warner...
Sen. Warner explains how Virginia will be impacted if congress fails to pass spending bill
Sen. Tim Kaine says he will do everything he can to extend the expanded child tax credit during...
Sen. Tim Kaine discusses benefits of COMPETES Act
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims