Advertisement

CAPITOL BEAT: Lawmakers consider harsher punishments for drug dealers


Lawmakers in Charleston are considering a bill that would bring harsher punishments for high...
Lawmakers in Charleston are considering a bill that would bring harsher punishments for high level drug dealers.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lawmakers in Charleston are considering a bill that would bring harsher punishments for high level drug dealers.

The bill sponsored by Del. Brandon Steele, (R) Raleigh County, could receive a floor vote as early as Friday.

Specifically, the bill addresses complaints of a system of catch and release across the state’s prison system, whereby convicts who do their time go back out on the streets to re-offend. The bill would put those individuals convicted of selling Heroin, Meth, or Fentanyl on a period of supervised release for ten years. During that time, those convicts would be subject to drug screens, check-ins, and even the possibility of phone monitoring.

Del. Christopher Toney, (R) Raleigh County, said he plans to support the bill. “It’s a real big problem in Raleigh County, where you have individuals who get arrested and then in a year or two they are back out committing the same offense. We’re hoping this bill curbs that.”

According to Del. Austin Haynes, (R) Fayette County, the legislation is focused on the high-level dealers, not the users. “This bill is tailored to get the drug dealers off of the streets. It’s not for the low level user. It’s strictly for the dealers.”

He said the bill is especially important for those convicted of selling Fentanyl. In the last two years, the state has seen a rise in overdose deaths attributed in part to the deadly combination of drugs involving Fentanyl on the market.

“We’ve even had first responders come into contact with Fentanyl. You get a little on your hand and you could be done for.”

The bill had a first reading on Wednesday and is set up for debate and a vote on final passage on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Virginia State Police responds to fatal ATV crash
Gas leaks in WV
Oil and gas right groups says new study shows gas wells leaking throughout West Virginia
Shawn Carter is facing murder and strangulation charges following his girlfriend, Connie...
Man charged in girlfriend’s death
Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Richlands Police Department investigates human remains
Concord Mountain Lions
Concord basketball preps for road match up at Wheeling
PikeView vs. Princeton
Princeton downs PikeView in Tuesday clash
Members of the law enforcement community are mourning the loss of John Painter and J.J....
WATCH: Memorial service held for Bridgewater College officers