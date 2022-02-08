Plans underway to rebuild Anthony Correctional Center in Greenbrier County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Residents of Greenbrier County are finally getting answers regarding the future of the Anthony Correctional Center for Youthful Offenders in White Sulphur Springs.

The prison was shuttered in 2018 due to black mold issues, leaving hundreds in the surrounding community without work and 200 inmates transferred out. According to Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier County, the state plans to rebuild the facility in the same location with bids going out this month.

“It was built in the 90s. There were issues from the beginning that resulted in mold. So those inmates have been transferred out for years now.”

While the young women were taken to Lakin Correctional Center, the young men were sent to Parkersburg and Denmar correctional centers.

“We’re supposed to meet with the Department of Homeland Security this week for more details about timelines and renderings and that sort of thing,” Sen. Baldwin said.

For former correctional officers at the facility still living nearby, that work can’t start soon enough. According to the owner of the Neola Market next door to the prison, Sara Hoke, many of the officers have been traveling hours to get work at other prisons.

“They ride a van and meet over here to go to different facilities to work. It’s hard on their families.”

While a timeline on construction of the facility has yet to be announced, Sen. Baldwin is pleased to finally have progress on the prison.

“In the past, it’s been a matter of do we rebuild in part, rebuild in full, or do we rebuild at all. And now the funding is in place to rebuild in full.”

