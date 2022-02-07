Advertisement

UVA doctor shares why teens should get COVID-19 booster

(FILE)
(FILE)(.)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatric COVID-19 cases are higher than ever, according to a doctor with UVA Health.

Doctor Steven Zeichner is urging teens to get boosted, if eligible. He says any of the risks, are outweighed by the positives.

“Everything has side effects, but it’ll prevent you from dying,” Dr. Zeichner said. “That’s kind of a pretty big benefit.”

He says vaccine side effects among teenagers are often a sore arm, fatigue, and fever. There is a rare side effect from the MRNA vaccine, which is inflammation of the heart muscle.

“The rate for that is about two in every 100,000 adolescents who get vaccinated. OK? The rate for myocarditis in people who have an actual active COVID infection is one and a half per 1,000,” Dr. Zeichner said.

The doctor says the increase of kids being hospitalized is due to the omicron variant hitting more of those without their vaccination shots, even harder, since it is more transmissible.

Zeichner says, at this point, it isn’t about availability of the shots: “It is an access question in some sense, because some kids, especially from less-advantaged families may have trouble making connections with the health care system and so on. However, overwhelmingly, it’s kids whose families resist getting them vaccinated,” he said.

Dr. Zeichner says the most important thing for teens to do is to get those first two doses of the MRNA vaccine, because he says that you the most protection.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead
WVVA News is digging deeper into the science behind a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant...
How to protect yourself against new Omicron variant in W.Va.
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV
Gas leaks in WV
Oil and gas right groups says new study shows gas wells leaking throughout West Virginia
A photo captured of the oil sheen on the Pond Fork River.
Boone Co. residents concerned after vandalism causes oil leak into river

Latest News

The Furrow Family Farm in Waiteville, WV.
Local farm has a brighter and greener future ahead
Blacksburg Police Department
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting
United States Capitol
New proposed bill would push active shooter situations like Amber Alerts
Red Cross sees biggest blood shortage in a decade
Red Cross facing worst blood shortage in a decade, desperate for blood drive hosts
After a holiday surge of COVID-19, we are now seeing a glimmer of light at the end of the...
Vaccine Dosages in The Two Virginias are on a steady decline