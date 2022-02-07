How to protect yourself against new Omicron variant in W.Va.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA News is digging deeper into the science behind a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant that has arrived in West Virginia.

State health officials said the B-A 2 variant has now been detected in Ohio and Berkeley counties. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the sub-variant is estimated to be between 30-34 times more infections.

But there is good news. According to W.Va. Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, “it doesn’t seem to be anymore severe. It may be more contagious. But the immunity we’ve gained from vaccines and boosters along with people who have been infected should provide us with the immune protection so that the B-A 2 doesn’t widely spread.”

He said those who are not vaccinated, not boosted, and have not have the first Omicron sub-variant are still at risk. “We’re still at risk for more people to die in the next several weeks. That’s why it’s important for people over 50, 60, who have not gotten their next dose five months after their first two doses really need to do so quickly.”

According to Dr. Ayne Amjad, Director of the W.Va. Bureau for Public Health, the emergence of a new sub-variant reinforces the need for people to get the booster shots. She also said there is new guidance on how long people need to wait.

“Everybody’s body is different and with these different variants out there, people are getting breakthrough infections. You don’t need to wait the three months, whether you’ve gotten the antibodies or the virus, we recommend the vaccine is what I would say.”

While state health leaders said those who have contracted the first Omicron variant are not likely to contract the second, those who contracted other variants have the potential to be re-infected.

