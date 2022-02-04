Lawmakers look for fresh ideas to address county jail bill costs

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lawmakers in Charleston are looking for fresh ideas to address county jail bill costs. Overcrowded conditions at facilities across the state are not only taking money away from schools and water projects, but making it difficult to recruit and keep corrections officers.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier County, said he plans to introduce a bill next week that would incentivize counties to consider alternative sentencing. The bill would reduce the daily rate per inmate for counties that keep their total numbers low relative to their population.

Currently, the average daily rate per inmate is around $50 dollars. Under Senator Baldwin’s plan, some counties could be eligible for rates as low as 40 dollars per day.

“I’m looking at what are some of the possible solutions to this other than just freezing it. It’s frozen every year and all that does is dig a deeper hole over time,” he said.

The bill would encourage counties across the state to adopt a model similar to Raleigh County, where inmates are repeatedly evaluated to see if they could be eligible for drug court, veterans’ court, home confinement, or day report.

In the last two years, Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver said the new Prosecuting Attorney, Ben Hatfield, has cut the average daily number of inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) from 160 to 120 -- a move that’s translated to huge savings for the county.

“Some of these people prior to that were just sitting there for two or three years waiting to get to trial. He’s done a tremendous job getting our jail bill down.”

In addition to the overcrowded conditions and the cost to counties, Sen. Baldwin said there is another toll being taken on corrections officers that this bill helps address.

“Corrections officers are doing double shifts, sleeping in their cars, and then going back to work a double shift. Our jails are way too overcrowded and these officers are having to work double shifts to maintain it.”

While lawmakers may have different ideas about how to bring the jail bill down, the end goal is to find a solution that keeps dangerous offenders locked up while exploring other options for those who are non-violent.

“I’m not for building more jails. But I am for getting less people in those jails. We’re looking at sentences that are shortened because of people doing a day’s work outside the facility, ones we can trust. There’s got to be a way to reduce that population,” added Del. Ed Evans, (D) McDowell.

Sen. Baldwin plans to introduce his bill next week.

