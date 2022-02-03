Student-powered substance misuse program being introduced

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier East High School and Greenbrier West High School have teamed up to curb student drug use. A program they are calling ‘Game Changers’. The program is the first of its kind and is resulting from a service agreement between West Virginia Game Changers and The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Governor Jim Justice is a big promoter of this program and hopes that it will reach every school in West Virginia.

We’ve got a program that really directs education in a positive way to our kids about drug prevention. At the end of the day that’s what it’s all about.

Among those in attendance were Gov. Jim Justice, Principle Ben Rouston of Greenbrier East, Principle Amy Robertson of Greenbrier West, and many others.

