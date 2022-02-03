Advertisement

Student-powered substance misuse program being introduced

Greenbrier Schools come together
Game Changers
Game Changers(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier East High School and Greenbrier West High School have teamed up to curb student drug use. A program they are calling ‘Game Changers’. The program is the first of its kind and is resulting from a service agreement between West Virginia Game Changers and The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Governor Jim Justice is a big promoter of this program and hopes that it will reach every school in West Virginia.

Among those in attendance were Gov. Jim Justice, Principle Ben Rouston of Greenbrier East, Principle Amy Robertson of Greenbrier West, and many others.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton community remembers a longtime resident and lawyer.
Princeton mourns the loss of lifelong resident, attorney
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Father arrested after baby reported missing, mother found fatally shot in Memphis
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE : Raleigh County Sheriff’s office identifies dead body found in Mt. Hope
Generic Car Crash Graphic
BREAKING: Pedestrian hit on WV Turnpike near mile marker 18
A verdict could be reached at any moment in the Davide Hudson murder trial. His fate is now in...
Jury reaches verdict in Beckley murder trial

Latest News

Cheslie Kryst is yet another name on the list of celebrities to die from suicide.
Cheslie Kryst’s suicide thrusts mental health back into the spotlight
Possible improvements coming to Mitchell Stadium
Possible improvements coming to Mitchell Stadium
Tazewell County drug task force recognized as task force of the year
Tazewell County drug task force awarded task force of the year
Nicholas Demetria Riley
Police respond to burglary in Raleigh County; suspect in custody
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises