CAPITOL BEAT: Lawmakers work to eliminate soda pop tax

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginians could soon see an end to the soda pop tax. Right now, they may not even notice the penny lost on every 16.9 ounce purchase. But for the state’s medical schools, those pennies add up -- bringing in an average 14 million dollars a year.

How will the schools make up the lost revenue? According to Raleigh County Senator Rollan Roberts, the money will instead come from the general revenue if the measure passes.

“We have shifted things around to pull money out of the general revenue. So the schools will be made whole, but it’s from a different funding source which is much better.”

Senator Ron Stollings had attempted to increase the tax in years prior, saying the state should do more to deter West Virginians from consuming sugary drinks. But he also acknowledged that a penny was hardly enough to act as a deterrent.

“That does not dissuade usage. I’ve had bills in the past that would raise it to cut down on sugary drinks. We know tobacco is the number one cost driver and killer in health, costing West Virginians one billion a year, but obesity is second. And sugary drinks are contributing to obesity.”

If passed by the House and Senate, Sen. Roberts said the legislation would take effect in July of 2023.

“It’s a win-win. It takes the tax off and that tax amounted to 14 million dollars a year. So a lot of people are consuming soda pop.”

A floor vote on the issue could come as early as Wednesday.

