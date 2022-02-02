Jury reaches verdict in Beckley murder trial

UPDATE: Davide Hudson was found guilty on all counts, including Murder without Mercy. His sentencing is set for February 23rd.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A verdict could be reached at any moment in the Davide Hudson murder trial. His fate is now in the hands of the jury.

Hudson is facing a possible first degree murder charge for the 2018 slaying of Amber Meadows and the kidnapping of Meadows and two other women at a Beckley motel.

Just before they went back to deliberate, the jury heard closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense.

“There was talk at various points in the trial that this was just a party, a bunch of people hanging out. At some point, it was all over. Guess who it was never over for? Amber. She never left. The state of West Virginia, Beckley Police Dept. took Amber out of the room,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons.

The state pointed to the testimony of five witnesses who said Hudson not only kidnapped the three women that night, but ultimately took Meadow’s life. Parsons pointed to the sweatshirt seen worn by Hudson with Meadow’s blood as evidence.

“For her, the kidnapping never ended. The decision to shoot her in the back of the head, that’s deliberation, pre-meditation, that’s first degree murder,” Parsons said.

In response, Hudson’s attorney, Robert Dunlap, broke down inconsistencies in the testimony of the state’s witnesses point by point in hopes of planting seeds of doubt in the jury. He suggested the witnesses had time to match up their stories before talking to police.

“There was a whole day to reach out to Bird and these two ladies. If you recall, I asked if there were any phone records to rule that possibility out? There were none.

While the Parsons acknowledged that the state’s witnesses were not perfect, he said there enough common threads in their testimony to result in a conviction.

