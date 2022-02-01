Prosecution and Defense make key strategy decisions ahead of closing arguments in Beckley murder trial

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A verdict could come as early as Wednesday in a murder trial underway in Beckley.

Davide Hudson is being tried for the murder and kidnapping of Amber Meadows, along with two other women, at a Beckley motel in 2018. Three others were also charged and received plea deals for their role in the shooting -- Tyrique Pearl, Jonathan Bird, and Antonio Williams.

Both the prosecution and Hudson’s defense team made key strategy decisions on Tuesday that they hope will tilt the case their way. Just as Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons rested the state’s case, Hudson’s attorney, Robert Dunlap, indicated that the defense would rest without calling any witnesses, including Hudson.

Another surprise came following that afternoon lunch break, when the attorneys reconvened to go over jury instructions. At that time, it was indicated by Parsons that the state will not pursue a felony murder conviction, but a regular murder conviction. Under a felony murder, the state would only have to prove that Meadows was killed in the commission of a felony, which in this case would be the kidnapping charge.

To secure a regular murder conviction, Parsons will not only have to demonstrate that the murder was pre-meditated, but that it was Hudson who pulled the trigger.

Closing arguments are expected to get underway on Wednesday morning.

