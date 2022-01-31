Long Time Employee of Beckley Airport Retiring

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A long-time employee of Raleigh County Memorial Airport is nearing retirement.

Tom Cochran started work for the airport in 1997 after thirty years in the coal mines as an equipment maintenance superintendent. He was born three miles down the road from the airport and always wanted a job in aviation. Cochran went to Aviation school in Tulsa, Oklahoma and got a job right away with TWA Airlines at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

There was a downturn in the aviation industry back then so I returned to the coal mines. I worked until my retirement in the coal industry and took one day of retirement and started here at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

Cochran never shy’s away from giving back to his community and his peers recognize that. The Beckley, Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce took notice and recently named him as the recipient of its community leadership award. The award will be presented to him at a dinner in March.

It certainly wasn’t on my horizon to reach for that but I’m certainly humbled by the opportunity. It wasn’t just me, it was me working with a lot of people who had the same interest. To better the community and to better the Airport.”

Cochran helped develop the airports industrial park and has had a hand in expanding the runway eight thousand feet. The airport is now in the market to create jobs for aerospace. They are working with a program at WVU Tech to make the airport more accessible to new comers. Trying to create new jobs and more opportunity here in West Virginia.

