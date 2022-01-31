Advertisement

Long Time Employee of Beckley Airport Retiring

Soaring to new adventures
Long-Time Employee of Raleigh County Memorial Airport to Retire
Long-Time Employee of Raleigh County Memorial Airport to Retire(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A long-time employee of Raleigh County Memorial Airport is nearing retirement.

Tom Cochran started work for the airport in 1997 after thirty years in the coal mines as an equipment maintenance superintendent. He was born three miles down the road from the airport and always wanted a job in aviation. Cochran went to Aviation school in Tulsa, Oklahoma and got a job right away with TWA Airlines at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

Cochran never shy’s away from giving back to his community and his peers recognize that. The Beckley, Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce took notice and recently named him as the recipient of its community leadership award. The award will be presented to him at a dinner in March.

Cochran helped develop the airports industrial park and has had a hand in expanding the runway eight thousand feet. The airport is now in the market to create jobs for aerospace. They are working with a program at WVU Tech to make the airport more accessible to new comers. Trying to create new jobs and more opportunity here in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to suspicious package in Princeton, W.Va.
Explosives Team responds to suspicious package at Princeton church
Norfolk Southern train
Norfolk Southern train derails in Tazewell County
Traffic stop arrests
Two arrested following traffic stop in McDowell County
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Virginia State Police investigates fatal crash
Fayette County shooting leaves two dead
Arrest made in Fayette County shooting that left two dead

Latest News

An obese person walking
West Virginia has the highest obesity rate in the country
House on fire
Fire safety tips
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Buy the Book