Fayetteville locals enjoy a Harry Potter filled weekend

By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Over the weekend, the Fayetteville Visitor Center hosted Harry Potter themed events for all ages.

The center brought in many Harry Potter-themed events: including scavenger hunts, yoga, Adult Quidditch (Beer Pong), and a wizard paint-and-sip. Stores even got into the spirit, decorating their store fronts and windows.

It was an extremely cold weekend, the frigid weather seemed to hinder this year’s turnout, especially for the Quidditch match that was held outside.

Even though the weather kept some away from the Quidditch field this time around, it didn’t keep the fans away from all the other Magical moments of the weekend. A weekend to escape reality -- and enter a world of fantasy.

For more information on upcoming events for Fayetteville. Go to VisitFayettevilleWV.com

