Fayetteville locals enjoy a Harry Potter filled weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Over the weekend, the Fayetteville Visitor Center hosted Harry Potter themed events for all ages.

The fact that this is such a unique thing, and it was getting the whole community of Fayetteville involved I thought that was really cool.

The center brought in many Harry Potter-themed events: including scavenger hunts, yoga, Adult Quidditch (Beer Pong), and a wizard paint-and-sip. Stores even got into the spirit, decorating their store fronts and windows.

It was an extremely cold weekend, the frigid weather seemed to hinder this year’s turnout, especially for the Quidditch match that was held outside.

This year was a little different with snow, but these people are being troopers to grab a broom and come out and play.

Even though the weather kept some away from the Quidditch field this time around, it didn’t keep the fans away from all the other Magical moments of the weekend. A weekend to escape reality -- and enter a world of fantasy.

For more information on upcoming events for Fayetteville. Go to VisitFayettevilleWV.com

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.