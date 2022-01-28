Beckley murder trial takes surprise twist in day two of testimony

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley murder trial took several surprise turns as the prosecution called its witnesses on Friday.

Davide Hudson stands accused in the 2018 shooting death of Amber Meadows inside a motel on Harper Road. Three other men, Tyrique Pearl, Jonathan Bird, and Antonio Williams have already received plea deals for their role in the crime.

A day after the prosecution called Bird to the stand, it was time for Hudson’s defense team to cross-examine the witness. Bird said he was the first one out the door after Amber Meadows was shot. He claimed Hudson lured the three women to the motel with the promise of drugs. But once they got there, he said the situation turned into a hostage situation led by Hudson.

Throughout cross-examination, Hudson’s attorney, Robert Dunlap, attempted to discredit the witness, bringing up Bird’s role in an armed robbery that had occurred at a home in Eccles earlier in the day.

“As far as I know, it was me, Williams, and Hudson,” Bird said. Dunlap responded “would you be surprised to know that’s not true? My client was not charged.”

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons later called experts from the State Police Crime Lab to show Meadow’s blood on a sweatshirt worn by Hudson.

But it was testimony from a witness later in the day that really turned heads. Destiny Conkle, one of the women held captive, described the fear the women had as Hudson pointed guns at their head throughout the night.

But when asked to identify the perpetrator in open court, she stumbled. “I don’t see him,” she said as Hudson sat in front of her.

After a break and second opportunity to identify Hudson without a mask, she still could not pinpoint him in the crowd. Instead, she was given the opportunity to identify him by a photo as the person who terrorized her that night.

Testimony in the trial is expected to continue on Monday.

