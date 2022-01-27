Travelodge murder trial underway in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A murder trial began in Beckley on Thursday after being delayed two days due to a jury pool being exposed to COVID-19.

Davide Hudson is being tried for the 2018 shooting death of Amber Meadows at the Travelodge on Harper Road in Beckley.

Three others were also arrested and have previously been prosecuted for their role in the shooting -- Tyrique Pearl, Jonathan Bird, and Antonio Williams.

During opening statements, Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons laid out his case against Hudson. He said that when the three men met Meadows, along with two other women at a gas station in Beckley, that Hudson had been in the midst of an ongoing conflict with Meadow’s boyfriend or love interest at the time. While the group could be seen fraternizing on the surveillance video at the gas station, he said the situation quickly changed once the three women arrived at the Travelodge.

“Davide Hudson said no one leaves. Nobody leaves until I get what I want from Amber Meadows.”

Parsons said that one of the co-defendants, Tyrique Pearl, has given statements that at the time of the murder, Hudson had insisted on killing the other women as well so they would not be able to testify.

Meanwhile, Hudson’s defense counsel, Robert Dunlap, attempted to punch holes in Parson’s version of events, casting doubt on whether it was actually Hudson who pulled the trigger.

“You’re going to listen to a collection of stories hobbled together by people who are frankly trying to save their own hives,” said Dunlap during opening statements. He was referencing the three co-defendants who are required to testify against Hudson as part of their plea agreements.

It is not clear yet whether the prosecution will seek a guilty charge of murder or felony murder. If the jury is instructed to make a decision on felony murder, the state would only have to prove that Meadows was killed in the commission of a felony, such as the Kidnapping charge. Under a regular murder charge, Parsons would have to prove the murder was not only Pre-meditated, but that it was Hudson who pulled the trigger.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons.

The lead detective on the case is Det. Sgt. Morgan Bragg with the Beckley Police Dept.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.