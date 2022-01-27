Advertisement

Filing Season Coming to a Close

Not many Candidates
Filing Deadline
Filing Deadline(WV SOS)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This Saturday, January 29th, is the deadline for those interested in running for a public office in West Virginia.

Danny Moore, Raleigh County Commission Clerk, said he expects more applications before the deadline. Moore will be retiring from his position after five years, and he says as of right now only one candidate is running for his role.

In a statement from Moore, he says, “We’ve gave everyone, everyone’s had ample opportunity and time to file. That’s the reason we are staying open Saturday if there is any people last minute that wants to file they can. The filing fees make sure if you are going to file you have to have filing fees of one percent, except for the board and that’s twenty-five dollars.”

The deadline for filing is Saturday, January 29th, 2022 from 9a.m. to 12p.m. at the old Courthouse in Beckley.

