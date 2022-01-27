Advertisement

Delegate to introduce bill to boost trooper pay


A Raleigh County delegate said he plans to introduce a bill next week to address historic lows...
A Raleigh County delegate said he plans to introduce a bill next week to address historic lows in retention among West Virginia State troopers.
By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County delegate said he plans to introduce a bill next week to address historic lows in retention among West Virginia State troopers.

Republican Del. Brandon Steele, 29th Dist., said his legislation would boost trooper pay by $20,000 across the board at the base level.

The lawmaker said neighboring states are paying their troopers up to $25,000 more for their service, making it difficult to recruit and retain troopers in West Virginia.

“If we want to maintain our police force and have high quality troopers in a high quality job, we’re going to have to raise that pay.”

Del. Steele also referenced states such as Delaware which is paying their troopers nearly twice as much.

He said talks are underway to include a financial incentive as well for troopers to be able to continue their education.

