LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The No. 2 James Monroe boys hosted the No. 1 Greater Beckley Christian Crusaders on Tuesday.

The Mavericks opened the first with an 11-point run before Greater Beckley got on the board. While the Crusaders kept it close, James Monroe was on top at the end of every quarter.

The Mavericks take down the Crusaders: 79-68.

