City of Welch introduces plan for new bridge

By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WELCH, W.Va (WVVA) - The City of Welch is working on a project to replace a century-old overpass.

The overpass carries trains above McDowell Street and it only offers a clearance of 9 to 12 feet. When it rains, flooding has been know to block the roadway.

Harold McBride, the Mayor of Welch stated, “So we were in a little fish bowl, we could not get people to the hospital. I personally was taking nurses down the railroad track on four wheelers to try to get them to the hospital to work.”

The plan is to construct a bridge that goes above the tracks for traffic to use. It will be paid, in part, by using the Roads to Prosperity program.

Mayor McBride will be hosting a meeting to discuss the project further on January 31, at 6 p.m. at the Welch Armory.

All of this is also done in hopes to bring more tourist’s and business to the area.

