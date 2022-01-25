Children’s Advocacy Center relocates to new home
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Hinton, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Children’s Advocacy Center is expanding to a much larger location.
They are relocating to one of the oldest homes in Hinton, which is four times bigger than the building they are currently occupying. Due to the age of the home, they are in need of renovations which they have turned to the community for help by setting up a Go Fund Me page.
For more information on the REACHH Program or the CAC program, click here: REACHH-FRC/Child Advocacy Center | Facebook
If you would like to donate to the new CAC building, click here: Go Fund ME
