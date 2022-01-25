Advertisement

Children’s Advocacy Center relocates to new home

CAC Expands
CAC Expands(CAC Expands)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hinton, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Children’s Advocacy Center is expanding to a much larger location.

They are relocating to one of the oldest homes in Hinton, which is four times bigger than the building they are currently occupying. Due to the age of the home, they are in need of renovations which they have turned to the community for help by setting up a Go Fund Me page.

For more information on the REACHH Program or the CAC program, click here: REACHH-FRC/Child Advocacy Center | Facebook

If you would like to donate to the new CAC building, click here: Go Fund ME

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Compton
Woman in police custody after hospital altercation
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
Tazewell County School Board
Tazewell County Schools to follow Monday deadline to end mask mandate
Dinner and a show series at the Greenbrier
Greenbrier introduces new Dinner and a Show series

Latest News

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses
A bill that would lift the ban on nuclear power generation in the Mountain State has a first...
Capitol Beat: House to vote on lifting limited ban on nuclear energy production
BU Men
Bluefield University men win third in a row
The space heater is a popular item once winter sets in. But they can also start a fire in your...
Bluefield Fire Department gives you tips for space heater safety