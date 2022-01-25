Children’s Advocacy Center relocates to new home

Hinton, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Children’s Advocacy Center is expanding to a much larger location.

They are relocating to one of the oldest homes in Hinton, which is four times bigger than the building they are currently occupying. Due to the age of the home, they are in need of renovations which they have turned to the community for help by setting up a Go Fund Me page.

REACHH has always been very responsive to our community. Anytime there has been a crisis or a tragedy we try to stand up and be very involved and help our community. We are honored to be a part of this community and we are so excited to be able to offer our expansion services. We are just really excited to keep growing for the community and to keep being about to offer services that are going to help our community put our best foot forward.”

