LL Flooring Lumber Liquidators expands to Southern W.Va.

store in Beckley
store in Beckley(LL Flooring)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Flooring store is expanding to southern West Virginia.

On January 21st, 2022 LL Flooring Lumber Liquidators opened a new location in Beckley, W.Va., This is the companies fifth location in West Virginia. Its other locations include Nitro, Wheeling, Martinsburg, and Parkersburg. They had a ribbon-cutting ceremony where distinguished guests spoke, welcoming the store to the Beckley Commerce.

Among the guests were Mayor Rob Rappold, Past Chairman Richard Jerral, and Ben Spurlock Senator for Joe Manchin.

The store is located on Eisenhower Dr and will be open Monday through Saturday.

