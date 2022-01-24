Greenbrier introduces new Dinner and a Show series

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier has introduced a new series of events that are sure to leave you wanting more.

On January 22, the Greenbrier hosted a Games & Gourmet event to kick off their Dinner and a Show series. The night included a gourmet dinner as well as games such as Name that Tune, In It to Win It, and Sink that Putt.

The Dinner and a Show series will also feature events such as Murder Mystery, Landau Murphy Jr., Dueling Pianos, Games and Gourmet, and Comedy.

This is going to help the Greenbrier by adding more variety to our shows, which will also offer the people that live in our closer communities to come in as well and see the different options. We will also be bringing in acts that they typically wouldn’t get to see. The Greenbrier has a large variety of different things for you to do with your family. Not only are you coming to these activities to have a great time, but they are geared toward the history and decor of our hotel which makes it so unique. This makes it a much more enjoyable opportunity and more fun opportunity with your family.”

Many guests were in attendance for the Games & Gourmet event. I spoke with Kristen and Brenda, a couple visiting for their wedding anniversary from Fairfax, Va., to see what interested them in the event.

I am obsessed with game shows, I have even auditioned for several and never made it on. This is something fun that we can do together and enjoy our wedding anniversary. We came her on our honeymoon and are lucky enough to come back this year to celebrate our one year. If I get picked and win I will probably scream. Any game would be fun, but I hope I get picked for the Family Feud game or Jeopardy. I’ve auditioned for Jeopardy multiple times.

Brenda was picked to play in the Jeopardy game for the first round and unfortunately did not win, but it was fun to watch her play.

