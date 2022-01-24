Advertisement

Greenbrier introduces new Dinner and a Show series

Games & Gourmet
Dinner and a show series at the Greenbrier
Dinner and a show series at the Greenbrier(The Greenbrier)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier has introduced a new series of events that are sure to leave you wanting more.

On January 22, the Greenbrier hosted a Games & Gourmet event to kick off their Dinner and a Show series. The night included a gourmet dinner as well as games such as Name that Tune, In It to Win It, and Sink that Putt.

The Dinner and a Show series will also feature events such as Murder Mystery, Landau Murphy Jr., Dueling Pianos, Games and Gourmet, and Comedy.

Many guests were in attendance for the Games & Gourmet event. I spoke with Kristen and Brenda, a couple visiting for their wedding anniversary from Fairfax, Va., to see what interested them in the event.

Brenda was picked to play in the Jeopardy game for the first round and unfortunately did not win, but it was fun to watch her play.

For more information on the Dinner Series Events click here Greenbrier

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Compton
Woman in police custody after hospital altercation
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
Tazewell County School Board
Tazewell County Schools to follow Monday deadline to end mask mandate
Beckley, W.Va. remembers retired officer Lt. Gregory Kade.
Retired Raleigh County Police Officer remembered Saturday

Latest News

The space heater is a popular item once winter sets in. But they can also start a fire in your...
Bluefield Fire Department gives you tips for space heater safety
Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center
Even though it’s cold, the grind never stops
Most college students look to relax over winter break. But a Senior at Bluefield University...
BU student spends her winter break giving back to the homeless
store in Beckley
LL Flooring Lumber Liquidators expands to Southern W.Va.
Fire Grandview
Fire crews respond to structure fire in Raleigh County