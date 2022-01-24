Greenbrier introduces new Dinner and a Show series
Games & Gourmet
White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier has introduced a new series of events that are sure to leave you wanting more.
On January 22, the Greenbrier hosted a Games & Gourmet event to kick off their Dinner and a Show series. The night included a gourmet dinner as well as games such as Name that Tune, In It to Win It, and Sink that Putt.
The Dinner and a Show series will also feature events such as Murder Mystery, Landau Murphy Jr., Dueling Pianos, Games and Gourmet, and Comedy.
Many guests were in attendance for the Games & Gourmet event. I spoke with Kristen and Brenda, a couple visiting for their wedding anniversary from Fairfax, Va., to see what interested them in the event.
Brenda was picked to play in the Jeopardy game for the first round and unfortunately did not win, but it was fun to watch her play.
For more information on the Dinner Series Events click here Greenbrier
