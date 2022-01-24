Fire crews respond to structure fire in Raleigh County
Four Animals Rescued
Grandview, W.Va. (WVVA) - Firefighter crews responded to a home on Mason Ln. after receiving a call about a structure fire that broke out in Grandview and Beaver early Monday.
Crews got there in time to save four animals that were trapped inside the home. The fire started in the kitchen, but there was no word on what caused the fire at this time. All residents, including an infant, did make it out safely, unharmed.
Firefighters had to cut a hole in the front of the home to get around the fire and when they did, a little head popped out, that’s when they realized there were still animals inside.
The Red Cross was on the scene too, to help the family find somewhere safe to stay tonight and get them whatever they need.
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.