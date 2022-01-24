Fire crews respond to structure fire in Raleigh County

Grandview, W.Va. (WVVA) - Firefighter crews responded to a home on Mason Ln. after receiving a call about a structure fire that broke out in Grandview and Beaver early Monday.

Crews got there in time to save four animals that were trapped inside the home. The fire started in the kitchen, but there was no word on what caused the fire at this time. All residents, including an infant, did make it out safely, unharmed.

We just want to remind people that as they are heating their homes or as they are cooking in their homes to always use caution. Make sure to keep fresh batteries in your smoke detectors and if a fire gets out of hand, as quickly as you can dial nine one one. That’s what we are here for. These are all volunteer fire fighters, everybody here is doing it because they love their community. Today getting to rescue four animals from a burning structure, all of them uninjured, that was quite an accomplishment. We are excited about that, and again, no human loss of life, no human injuries. That’s great.

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the front of the home to get around the fire and when they did, a little head popped out, that’s when they realized there were still animals inside.

The Red Cross was on the scene too, to help the family find somewhere safe to stay tonight and get them whatever they need.

