W.Va. bill to eliminate mask mandate for schools up for consideration in House Judiciary Committee


A bill that would eliminate the mask mandate could soon be voted on in the West Virginia House...
A bill that would eliminate the mask mandate could soon be voted on in the West Virginia House of Delegates.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A bill that would eliminate the mask mandate could soon be voted on in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The House bill would prevent school systems from imposing the requirement and leave the decision up to parents. It would also restrict COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantines for students.

The bill just passed through the the House of Delegates Education Committee and is now up for consideration in the House Judiciary Committee.

“(In this bill) you cannot isolate kids that are sick. You can’t require kids to wear masks. It takes all the control away from the Board of Education, Health Dept., or any other elected official from saying you have to wear masks in schools,” said Del. Ed Evans, (D) 26th Dist.

Meanwhile, Sen. Rollan Roberts, (R) 10th Dist., supports the move. “Many teachers and educators are frustrated with the mask mandates. Parents are even more frustrated with the mask mandate and it’s altering the ability of our children to learn.”

If passed out of the Judiciary Committee, the measure could soon be considered by the full House of Delegates before moving on to the Senate.

