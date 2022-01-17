Advertisement

National Guard working to help staffing shortages at local hospitals


By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) is one of many hospitals across the state that recently announced it is receiving help from the National Guard to deal with staffing shortages.

The hospital’s leadership applauded the help on Friday to fill-in the gaps.

BARH is also stepping up efforts to recruit nurses and health care professionals by bumping up pay. Prospective employees are invited to a job fair at the hospital on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., to learn about openings at the hospital as and unprecedented levels of financial support for aspiring health care professionals.

At a press conference in Beckley, Chief of Staff Dr. David Blaine highlighted the need for those workers. He also asked the public to step up mask-wearing, vaccinations, and booster shots amid a statewide staffing shortage and a limited supply of the monoclonal antibody treatments.

“Some of the concerns we have with the Omnicron variant, it doesn’t seem to be as useful. Currently, we don’t have the DNA testing to confirm Omnicron in the patients that are coming in.”

For severe cases, he said BARH can still refer patients to Summers County ARH, where there is a limited supply available.

