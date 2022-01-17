BURIED IN ICE: Drivers wake up to treacherous conditions

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Winter Storm Izzy packed a punch in Raleigh County on Monday overnight.

While 911 dispatchers received a few calls on weather-related accidents, they said people for the most part heeded the advice to stay in.

“They’re completely covered,” said Andrew Honaker, who had to drive into work.

Crews working religiously overnight still had difficultly contending with mother nature dumping snow hour after hour. Raleigh County’s main and back roads were covered with snow, and in many places, an undercurrent of black ice.

One bright spot reported among some drivers was along I-77 in Beckley. “The winds are pretty bad. But they’re well treated. So far so good,” said Karen Benille.

The frigid temperatures brought additional challenges for drivers who were able to make their way out.

“It’s freezing,” added Honaker. “Just be careful not to lock up your breaks.”

The warming center located at the Beckley Community United Methodist Church will be open again on Monday night from 8 p.m.- 8 a.m. Anyone experiencing heating issues is welcome to a warm bed for the night.

Those interested in contributing their time at the Warming Center may contact the United Way of Southern West Virginia to learn more.

