Veteran’s Table opens new location


Veteran's Table
Veteran's Table(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mountaineer Food Bank’s ‘Veterans Table’ Program has a new location for 2022.

It will be held at the Linda ‘K’ Epling Stadium on stadium drive on the second Friday of every month.

According to a representative with the VA there are no requirements to receive food, veterans will only need to provide proof of service. “They deserve the best. They’ve earned this. No veteran should ever have to go without food and we’re happy to do it,” said Sara Yoke, a public affairs officer with the Beckley VAMC.

If you missed Friday’s date, another drive will be held on Friday, February 11th

