Front-Line Workers Turn to Faith During Pandemic

Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The pandemic has caused so much stress these past few years and it is hitting front-line workers hard. Last year alone seventeen hundred West Virginia nurses did not renew their license. Sixty eight percent said the reason they did not is because they were plain tired.
Faith lifted some spirits when front-line workers needed it the most. Johnson and her husband credit their faith of being Jehovah’s Witnesses to helping them.
Johnson believes that without her faith, husband, and passion for helping people that the pandemic would have been a challenge.
Johnson says JW.Org got her through some of her hardest times last year. The United States Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witness spoke with me about the unity they have and how their faith has brought them closer.
I asked multiple questions like, “How would you say that being a Jehovah’s Witness helped get you through the pandemic?”
For more information, please visit their website at JW.Org