Front-Line Workers Turn to Faith During Pandemic

Last year alone seventeen hundred West Virginia nurses did not renew their license. Sixty eight percent said the reason they did not is because they were plain tired.

In the beginning we were scared. We didn’t know what to expect. Now the people I work with and myself it’s disheartening. Our job is just to help people feel better but Covid makes that difficult you don’t always get a win. You have a lot of patients that you can’t make feel better and so it can be discouraging and exhausting.

Faith lifted some spirits when front-line workers needed it the most. Johnson and her husband credit their faith of being Jehovah’s Witnesses to helping them.

Without my faith it would be so hard to continue. Because having a positive hope knowing that there is something better for our future and knowing that there is something bigger at play than what we are experiencing now is huge and the website JW dot org has really been a resource for me to help me cope with the stress and to really find that positivity I need to focus on.

Johnson believes that without her faith, husband, and passion for helping people that the pandemic would have been a challenge.

Being about to have someplace I can go to associate with fellow congregates we’ve been doing that on zoom on a weekly basis, we’ve been getting together, reaching out to members of the community as well, giving something to them from the scriptures that can hopefully uplift them and improve their emotional health.

Johnson says JW.Org got her through some of her hardest times last year. The United States Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witness spoke with me about the unity they have and how their faith has brought them closer.

We’ve grown during the pandemic in the last year by three percent here in the United States. Our congregation meetings are swelling, our growth continues even during a pandemic we are thriving. I think that is a testimony to our unity and to the fact that people can see that we have something special.

