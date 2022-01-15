Bluefield boys take down Graham in Friday night clash

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was a battle between the two Bluefields on the hard wood Friday night at the Brushfork Armory.

The Graham G-Men played host to the Bluefield Beavers. Graham tried to keep pace in the first half, only trailing by eight at the break. But the Beavers pulled away in the second half to win it: 72-54.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.