Beckley center helps stalking victims

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Away Center, formally known as the Womens Resource Center is working to help stalking victims find justice.

January is stalking awareness month and the Away center now has specialized staff to help victims who have dealt with the new challenges brought on by modern technology.

Stalking is defined as repeated and unwanted phone calls, texts, or contacts that may or may not be threatening.

Erin Stone from Away Center commented, “It is really scary when you think about all the ways people can follow you through technology, messenger. Social media doesn’t seem scary, but when it falls into the wrong hands, it becomes something really dangerous.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing stalking behaviors, you can reach the staff at the away center at 304-255-2559

