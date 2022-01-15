Advertisement

Beckley center helps stalking victims


AWAY Center
AWAY Center(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Away Center, formally known as the Womens Resource Center is working to help stalking victims find justice.

January is stalking awareness month and the Away center now has specialized staff to help victims who have dealt with the new challenges brought on by modern technology.

Stalking is defined as repeated and unwanted phone calls, texts, or contacts that may or may not be threatening.

Erin Stone from Away Center commented, “It is really scary when you think about all the ways people can follow you through technology, messenger. Social media doesn’t seem scary, but when it falls into the wrong hands, it becomes something really dangerous.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing stalking behaviors, you can reach the staff at the away center at 304-255-2559

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Lucas and Tamara Payne
Princeton Police respond to motor vehicle crash
FUTURECAST
Light rain/snow possible into Saturday; Winter storm to bring major snow, ice into Sunday-Monday
WEATHER HEADLINES
Minor winter weather expected through Saturday; MAJOR winter weather expected by Sunday
Mercer County Sheriff's Department
A day in the life of a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy

Latest News

Sound Sleep Treatments of the Virginias
Beckley business celebrates one year anniversary
Bluefield vs. Graham
Bluefield boys take down Graham in Friday night clash
DOT officials clearing snow off the roads.
Now is the time to prepare for a major winter storm
Jehovah's Witness
Front-Line Workers Turn to Faith During Pandemic