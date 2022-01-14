Advertisement

Raleigh County celebrates Veterans’ Court graduation

Raleigh County celebrates its first graduating class of Veterans’ Court on Friday.
By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County celebrated its first graduating class of Veterans’ Court on Friday.

Lawmakers and leaders from across the county were in attendance at the ceremony at the old courthouse in Beckley.

Among the guest speakers included Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons.

The court specializes in helping at-risk veterans who have found themselves in the court system due to issues connected to their service. Once a veteran is chosen for the program, a team of prosecutors, probation officers, public defenders, and judges volunteer their time to help get veterans the services they need to get back on track.

“It’s especially important to give back to these veterans because they have sacrificed so much to put their life on the line. It brings me joy to help with people here in this population,” said Chris House, the county’s Chief Probation Officer. Houck is also a veteran who is the Officer in Charge of the court.

Charges are dropped for veterans who successfully navigate the program. Three veterans were recognized on Friday for completing the program.

Many local organizations, including the Beckley VAMC, donate their time and resources toward helping veterans navigate the program.

