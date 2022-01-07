Advertisement

West Virginia native celebrates 105th birthday

Pauline "Polly" Welch
Pauline "Polly" Welch(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pualine “Polly” Welch of Lewisburg, W.Va celebrated another momentous birthday with friends and family today.

Born on January 6, 1917, Polly has lived through WWI and II, the Spanish flu, many different presidencies, and many more major events. Today, she celebrated another major milestone.

Surrounded by friends and family, Polly celebrated her 105th birthday. " She’s got a special cake because she collected frogs all those years ago and it’s got little frogs on it and its a beautiful little cake,” said Pollys daughter Betty. “We always enjoy celebrations, but this one is special. It’s real amazing, we’re elated she’s lived this length of time.”

Betty also told us that her mother has special clothing for her birthday each year. She wears a birthday shirt, this year her shirt said “105 by his amazing grace” which Betty says matches her moms favorite song “Amazing Grace.”

Betty said her mom talks about her life and how she was born near Quinwood and was the middle child out of six. Polly grew up on a farm in a house that her family built, she even would talk about how it had indoor plumbing.

When she started to venture out, she decided she wanted to start a family of her own. Betty said that for her mom, family has always been her foundation. Over the years Polly’s family has grown, 2 children, 6 grand children, 8 great-grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

Before ending our Facetime call, Polly received a special birthday surprise from Senator Joe Manchin; “Hello! I’m United States Senator Joe Manchin, and on behalf of all the citizens of the mountain state, I’d like to wish Miss Pauline, but as everyone knows her, Polly Welch of Lewisburg a happy 105th birthday. Polly, as all of your family and friends honor you, I know this will be a most memorable occasion.”

Happy Birthday Polly, from all of us here at WVVA!

