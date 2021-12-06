Advertisement

Kansas senator supports honorable discharge for unvaccinated military members

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) aims to include the measure in the yet-to-be-passed National Defense Authorization Act.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For members of the military choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) wants to protect them from receiving a dishonorable discharge.

Marshall wants to include this as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, currently being debated in the Senate.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in August that all military members would be required to get vaccinated. Marshall says punishment for refusing the vaccine still remains unclear.

“We shouldn’t make our heroes criminals,” said Marshall. “We shouldn’t make them felons. If they get a dishonorable discharge, they are going to struggle to get a job the rest of their life; they will lose all of their VA benefits, their access to the VA healthcare system, to VA home loans, to VA education dollars as well.”

Similar language was included in the final House bill, which already passed.

From soldier pay raises to military construction, the $770 billion NDAA would increase military spending by around 5% this year. For decades the annual policy bill has passed through Congress with strong bipartisan support, however, partisan tensions in the U.S Senate are making a timely passage appear unlikely.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. has written a letter to Senate and House Armed Services Committee leaders, Jack Reed (D-RI), Jim Risch (R-ID), Adam Smith (D-WA), and Mike Rogers (R-AL) requesting they include his amendment in the NDAA.

Marshall is a former U.S Army physician.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore White arrested for wanton endangerment
Princeton man arrested for wanton endangerment
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
Person wounded in early morning Fairlea shooting
Brock Campbell of Maybeury.
McDowell County man arrested on drug charges
Few showers will hover around this evening. Light snow possible for higher elevations.
Changes are on the way with widespread rain, gusty winds and colder temperatures

Latest News

Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
Two Virginia House races headed for recounts
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has named a transition steering committee that includes several...
Central and southwest Virginia represented on Youngkin transition committee
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
Voters in Virginia will also have two constitutional amendments on their ballot. (Source:...
Virginia Election Results (Local & Statewide)
Winsome Sears Wins Lt. Gov.
Republican Sears becomes 1st female lieutenant governor