Advertisement

Female senators urge Biden to protect Afghan women and girls

“They are in jeopardy. We need to protect them,” the senators say.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a bipartisan effort, all 24 female senators of the United States Congress are asking President Joe Biden in a letter to protect the rights of Afghan women and girls.

The letter comes in the wake of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Since August, activists say young girls have been sold or married off to older men so their families can buy food.

“Girls are considered to be a source of income for the most uneducated, poor families across the provinces,” said Yalda Afif, a program manager at HIAS.

Afif, a native of Afghanistan, works for the nonpartisan refugee protection organization in its New York office.

She said that in recent months, Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule has back-peddled on its treatment of women and girls, dismantling the progress that has been made in the past two decades.

“They deny women and girls an education beyond sixth grade,” said Afif.

In the wake of this, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is leading an effort in the Senate along with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California.).

“They are in jeopardy,” said Ernst. “We need to protect them.”

Ernst explained what she wants to see the Biden administration do.

“They need to enter into those deliberations with the Taliban government,” she said.

Ernst said so far, the Biden administration hasn’t done that.

As far as Congress is concerned, Ernst said lawmakers can continue to work on evacuating Afghan evacuees and special immigrant visas while working to protect the Afghan citizens that remain under the Taliban’s rule.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau reached to the White House for comment on this story, and we are still waiting for a response.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Related Stories
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
Senator Ron Johnson says Afghanistan withdrawal ‘an unmitigated disaster’
Top military officials publicly testify "there were concerns."

Most Read

patients urged to get tested
DHHR urges patients of Beckley clinic to get tested for Hepatitis, HIV
FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
Victim, suspect dead after domestic disturbance in Montcalm
Ben Morgan kicking field goal
Local athlete seeking to be named to be a part of Hall of Fame Team
Michael White of Cross, South Carolina.
South Carolina man indicted in death of Big Stone Gap officer
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Biden administration asks court to allow vaccine mandate

Latest News

Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
Two Virginia House races headed for recounts
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has named a transition steering committee that includes several...
Central and southwest Virginia represented on Youngkin transition committee
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
Voters in Virginia will also have two constitutional amendments on their ballot. (Source:...
Virginia Election Results (Local & Statewide)
Winsome Sears Wins Lt. Gov.
Republican Sears becomes 1st female lieutenant governor