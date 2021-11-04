advertise

ADVERTISE WITH WVVA.COM AND WVVA NEWS

The professional representation that WVVA presents will not only allow you and your business to thrive in our area, but with the massive audience that WVVA touches, your customer base will continuously grow. WVVA.com and WVVA on air embodies the perfect team of full media coverage. With packages that offer television time as well as internet ad placement, you’re sure to reach all possible customers with information they need, in the medium in which they desire. Also, cross references by the WVVA News Team drives viewers to WVVA.com where your business’ coverage continues.

With WVVA.com, you can:

  • Sponsor content and sections of WVVA.com which are likely to attract your target customer.
  • Increase brand exposure with targeted video ads, flash ads and other sponsorship opportunities.
  • Drive potential customers to your web site through links and interactive media from WVVA.com.
  • Advertise your message 24 hours a day or time your messages to run during specific time periods.
  • Keep track of your success with reports provided by the WVVA team.

To find out more about how you can expand your customer base through interactive, effective Internet advertisement, please send an email to cholman@wvva.com.

Let’s connect to discuss the best ways we can drive new customer acquisition for your business.

